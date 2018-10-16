Gambia probes human rights abuses of Jammeh's regime

The Gambia has launched a truth and reconciliation commission to shed light on human rights violations and abuses carried out during the reign of former president Yahya Jammeh, including summary executions, disappearances, torture, rape and other crimes.

“Today marks… the beginning of the much-anticipated mechanism that is expected to ensure healing, justice and proper documentation of the rights violations and abuses that took place in the previous regime,” the office of his successor, President Adama Barrow, said in a tweet.

Inspired by South Africa’s investigation into the apartheid era, the 11-member commission launched on Monday, will hold witness hearings into Jammeh’s 22-year era of oppression, opening the way to prosecuting those responsible and offering victims and their relatives the hope of closure.

“Gambians who were tortured or raped in prison, who were shot for peacefully demonstrating, who were forced into Jammeh´s phony HIV `treatment´ programmes, whose family members were killed or who were targeted in literal witch hunts will all be able to come forward,” said Reed Brody of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

“We know so much more today about the crimes of Jammeh´s government than we did a year ago — and when the truth commission is finished hearing from all the victims we should have a complete picture.”

Holding Jammeh accountable

The process, he hoped, marked the first step to “holding Yahya Jammeh and his henchmen to account.”

Jammeh came to power in a military coup in 1994, installing a structure of oppression and corruption that touched nearly every part of Gambian society.

Dissidents and journalists were picked up and tortured by the dreaded National Intelligence Agency (NIA). An ultra-loyal death squad called the Junglers carried out summary killings, including the alleged murder of scores of West African migrants.

Jammeh’s reign began to crumble in December 2016, when he dramatically lost elections to opposition leader Adama Barrow.

He refused to step down, but was eventually forced out after other West African countries intervened militarily and diplomatically, and flew into self-imposed exile in Equatorial Guinea.

It is not clear, whether Jammeh will be summoned to appear before the commission.

AFP