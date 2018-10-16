Egypt: Sisi to discuss a strategic partnership with Putin

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday commenced a three-day official visit to Russia where he praised relations with Russia in the spheres of nuclear energy and commerce as he arrived in Moscow.

El-Sisi and the Russian Prime Minister, Dimitry Medvedev are scheduled to discuss “The state and prospects of developing bilateral trade and economic cooperation with an emphasis on large-scale joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture and other spheres,” the Russian government’s press service said.

Sisi gave a speech in the Russian parliament and met with Medvedev, who said the two countries were to sign a ‘fundamental’ agreement on strategic partnership.

“Tomorrow in Sochi you will hold talks with your colleague President Putin and a fundamental agreement on strategic partnership will be signed. This is indeed a new stage in the development of our relations which are already very friendly,” Medvedev said.

The duo plan to sign a range of bilateral documents after the talk, the Kremlin added in the announcement.

“I hope that over the coming years construction of the Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant will be finished and I believe that this will become a new factor of development of cooperation between our two countries,” said Al Sisi.

The Egyptian leader is then expected to fly to Sochi for an informal meeting with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.