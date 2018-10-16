Burkina Faso: first stone monument in memory of Thomas Sankara

The first stone of a monument to the memory of Thomas Sankara was laid October 15 in Ouagadougou, 31 years to the day after the assassination of the father of the Burkinabe revolution.

The bronze five-meter high statue, will be erected on ​​four hectares at the headquarters of the National Council of the Revolution, where President Sankara was killed by a commando on October 15, 1987 at 37 years old. A blow that brought to power his companion in arms, Blaise Compaore.

Several hundred people, including members of the government, attended the ceremony followed by a procession to the “Burkina” building in front of which President Sankara was shot dead.

Today, the heirs, friends, sympathizers in the entire nation want to raise him from the ashes, and where? On the council site where one faithful Thursday afternoon he left the meeting room next door, put his hands up and was taken down by the bullets of murderous traitors.

Thomas Sankara, who came to power in a coup in 1983, sometimes referred to as “African Che”, was facing a rising challenge in the country because of his uncompromising choices, while his denunciation of imperialism and his links with the leaders of Libya and Ghana earned him strong enemies abroad.

