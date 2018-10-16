Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

App-Elles: The app helping women and girls to stop sexual violence

App-Elles: The app helping women and girls to stop sexual violence
Eric Oteng

The Morning Call

This week in the sci-tech segment on the Morning Call we will be talking bout a mobile application that helps young girls and women to stop sexual violence.

“App-elles” is an application developed by Diariata N’diaye, a woman involved in ending sexual violence against women and girls for nearly ten years.

In her fight, she has had the opportunity to interact with 20,000 young people on the issue.

It started with observations made in the field.

First, victims of sexual violence often do not contact the police, when they are abused, secondly, they do not know who and where to turn and thirdly, the observation wanted to know the health impact of ignoring the consequences of sexual violence.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..