App-Elles: The app helping women and girls to stop sexual violence

This week in the sci-tech segment on the Morning Call we will be talking bout a mobile application that helps young girls and women to stop sexual violence.

“App-elles” is an application developed by Diariata N’diaye, a woman involved in ending sexual violence against women and girls for nearly ten years.

In her fight, she has had the opportunity to interact with 20,000 young people on the issue.

It started with observations made in the field.

First, victims of sexual violence often do not contact the police, when they are abused, secondly, they do not know who and where to turn and thirdly, the observation wanted to know the health impact of ignoring the consequences of sexual violence.