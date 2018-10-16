Angola expels thousands of Congolese refugees [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Angola continues to deny claims of a brutal crackdown on refugees mostly from DR Congo despite witness reports of killing, looting and forceful repatriations by Angolan security forces.
Authorities in the country have so far expelled more than 180,000 Congolese migrants in October alone are now back home but in dire humanitarian situation.
