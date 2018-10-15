Youths protecting the environment [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa
Who says teenagers do not care about the
environment? In this edition of Inspire Afirca, Hannane Ferdjani talks an 18-year-old student who is actively showing his peers how to secure their tomorrow one tree at a time.
