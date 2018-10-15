Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

Youths protecting the environment [Inspire Africa]

Youths protecting the environment [Inspire Africa]

Inspire africa

Who says teenagers do not care about the
environment? In this edition of Inspire Afirca, Hannane Ferdjani talks an 18-year-old student who is actively showing his peers how to secure their tomorrow one tree at a time.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..