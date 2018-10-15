Welcome to Africanews

"The Hair Appointment" celebrates the art of african hair braiding ! [This is Culture]

"The Hair Appointment" celebrates the art of african hair braiding ! [This is Culture]
Bridget UGWE

In African culture, hairbraiding is almost like a ritual, before an important event like back to school time, a wedding, or a christening … no wonder why Barbershops are still, till today, solidly anchored in our pop culture !

The purpose of this visual series is to demonstrate the beauty of hairstyling as a process, whether done in a hair salon or on the porch of a house … “The Hair Appointment” celebrates the lifestyle and overall experience beyond the hairstyle in itself !

Josef did not work alone on this project but surrounded himself with young talents: the photographer Jeremy Rodney Hall, the co-producer of the series Helena Koudou, the stylist Habibat Adetonwa Julmat, Ernest Robinson for the make-up and the entire “ Sunday School “team, his creative agency.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

