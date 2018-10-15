"The Hair Appointment" celebrates the art of african hair braiding ! [This is Culture]

In African culture, hairbraiding is almost like a ritual, before an important event like back to school time, a wedding, or a christening … no wonder why Barbershops are still, till today, solidly anchored in our pop culture !

The purpose of this visual series is to demonstrate the beauty of hairstyling as a process, whether done in a hair salon or on the porch of a house … “The Hair Appointment” celebrates the lifestyle and overall experience beyond the hairstyle in itself !

Josef did not work alone on this project but surrounded himself with young talents: the photographer Jeremy Rodney Hall, the co-producer of the series Helena Koudou, the stylist Habibat Adetonwa Julmat, Ernest Robinson for the make-up and the entire “ Sunday School “team, his creative agency.