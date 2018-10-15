Kanye West in Uganda, meets Museveni: Here's a run-down

Uganda
American rapper, Kanye West, recently rechristened Ye arrived in Uganda to record the concluding part of his upcoming Yandhi album.
He arrived in Uganda along with his wife, Kim Kardarshian West and their daughter North West. He has since met with President Yoweri Museveni today at State House.
In a video announcing his trip last week, Kanye said: “… we are going into the deep sea’, we haven’t seen 90% of our world. We are going to Africa -Uganda.”
Where Team Kanye is based
Team Kanye is based at the Chobe Lodge Murchison National Park located in northern Uganda. Reports indicate that the park is under lockdown and security remains very high.
A photo and video of a rapping Kanye wrapped in the Ugandan flag has since been widely shared across social media.
Okay, so Kanye West is finally in Uganda! The national park is on lockdown, studios have been built in the game park wilderness and Incase you're hoping on a selfie or sighting … Forget it… Security detail is very VERY tight.— Charlie Denzel Mwiyeretsi (@DenzelUG) October 12, 2018
The flags were already out because the Cranes of Uganda were involved in a cup of nations qualifier against Lesotho. The team beat the visiting team by three unanswered goals.
Studio built in middle of the park
According to an entertainment site, Track House, a huge tent studio had been built in the park for the team to work in.
Time lapse of Kanye West's studio set up in Uganda— Pulse Live Uganda (@pulseliveuganda) October 13, 2018
Kanye, Kardashian meet President Museveni
I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and— Yoweri K Museveni (KagutaMuseveni) October 15, 2018
KimKardashianto Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda's tourism and the arts. I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa. pic.twitter.com/BO0iD0sFCP
Kanye raps wrapped in Uganda flag
READ MORE: Kanye West is coming to ‘what is known as Africa’
Spaceship calling earth| 3 Domes Uganda https://t.co/8rlv7aTSav— ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2018
When Kanye announced his tour
In an interview with popular entertainment site TMZ last week, Kanye said he needed to “go and grab the soil” so that his fans can “hear nature while we’re recording.”
Uganda social media reacts
The visit of Kanye &— Molly Kamukama (mollykamukama) October 14, 2018
KimKardashianWest to Uganda is not only an affirmation of Uganda’s rich diversity of fauna & flora , it is also a validation of government’s efforts to position Uganda as the Prime holiday destination for tourists. #VisitUganda #KanyeWestInUganda . pic.twitter.com/8B6P70Zwj0
Welcome #KanyeWest to the #PearlofAfrica #BeautifulUganda . Thank you for choosing the home of: the #equator , #Chimps, #RichCultures #GreatPeople #MountainGorillas, #Rwenzoriranges & many other gifts of nature in our Flora & Fauna species #VisitUganda #Kanyewestinuganda pic.twitter.com/FIvj8kLImt— Frank K Tumwebaze,MP (@FrankTumwebazek) October 13, 2018
#KanyeWestInUganda ▶️Ye,— Tourism Uganda (@Tourismuganda) October 14, 2018
KimKardashian, bankulli and team stopover during a game drive as they continue to enjoy the scenery of Murchison Falls National Park #TourismUganda pic.twitter.com/jhcczIn4Re
.— Daily Monitor (DailyMonitor) October 15, 2018
kanyewestis in Uganda and particularly Chobe Safaris Lodge to record what will become Yandhi, his tenth album. He is here with his wife KimKardashian
#KanyeWest captured dancing to— Capital FM Uganda (@CapitalFMUganda) October 13, 2018
Mystroofficial’s Immediately that features WizKidayo on his day 2 here in Uganda ?? #FreshHitsForUganda
Kanye West came to launch the Yeezys in Uganda pic.twitter.com/PKIwdTbADL— GENO ERIC (@genoeric1) October 12, 2018
