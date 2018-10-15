Welcome to Africanews

Kanye West in Uganda, meets Museveni: Here's a run-down

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Uganda

American rapper, Kanye West, recently rechristened Ye arrived in Uganda to record the concluding part of his upcoming Yandhi album.

He arrived in Uganda along with his wife, Kim Kardarshian West and their daughter North West. He has since met with President Yoweri Museveni today at State House.

In a video announcing his trip last week, Kanye said: “… we are going into the deep sea’, we haven’t seen 90% of our world. We are going to Africa -Uganda.”

Where Team Kanye is based

Team Kanye is based at the Chobe Lodge Murchison National Park located in northern Uganda. Reports indicate that the park is under lockdown and security remains very high.

A photo and video of a rapping Kanye wrapped in the Ugandan flag has since been widely shared across social media.

The flags were already out because the Cranes of Uganda were involved in a cup of nations qualifier against Lesotho. The team beat the visiting team by three unanswered goals.

Studio built in middle of the park

According to an entertainment site, Track House, a huge tent studio had been built in the park for the team to work in.

Kanye, Kardashian meet President Museveni

Kanye raps wrapped in Uganda flag

When Kanye announced his tour

In an interview with popular entertainment site TMZ last week, Kanye said he needed to “go and grab the soil” so that his fans can “hear nature while we’re recording.”

Uganda social media reacts

