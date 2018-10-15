Welcome to Africanews

Cote d'Ivoire: Tensions after local polls [The Morning Call]

Tension is rising in Cote d’Ivoire following the municipal elections that were held on October 13, 2018. Violence has been reported in various parts of the country that have even led to the death of two people.

The tension mostly centers around the partial results of the Plateau commune, which the independent electoral commission is yet to release. The region is Abidjan’s business district and the richest commune in the country.

