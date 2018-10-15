CAN 2019 Qualifiers : Adebayor refuses to play

Football Planet
Emmanuel Adebayor ceases not to court controversy. The captain of the Hawks of Togo refused to play a game against Gambia during a 2019 CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
A decision based on the poor condition of the pitch at the Lomé municipal stadium where the match was played.
There will be a lot to talk about the 2019 CAN qualifiers where some matches were played on match days three and four last weekend.
All the results to come later. We will also take stock of games on match day four played on Sunday which continues on Tuesday October 16.
The first teams to book their ticket for Cameroon 2019 will be known at the end of match day four.
Also you can find a report on the involvement of young South Sudanese students in the search for peace in the country through football.
Football PlanetFootball Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #footballplanet
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on footballplanet @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
