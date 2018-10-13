Video: Salah scores straight from corner as Egypt beat eSwatini

Egyptian International Mohammed Salah was on target for his country in their Cup of Nations qualifier against eSwatini on Friday evening.

The Liverpool player scored a stunner after he struck a corner kick which went past all the players in the box, past the goalkeeper into the net.

It was the Pharoah’s fourth goal on the night even though eSwatini later got a consolation. It was Salah’s first goal after a mini drought.

Just Mo Salah scoring from a corner ?‍♂️pic.twitter.com/LmAujWF1dN — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) October 12, 2018

Egypt’s earlier goals were scored by Ahmed ElMohamedy, sixth minute; Amr Wada on 11th minute mark and Mahmoud Trezeguet on half-hour mark. Salah’s goal came on stroke of half time.

There was bad news to come as he limped off the pitch with minutes to the end of the game, reports indicate that he had a muscle strain but the extent of damage had yet to be known.

Speaking on his injury, coach Hany Ramzy said: “Primary diagnosis confirm it’s just a strain and no tear is apparent, but the player will need to undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury and the time to heal.”