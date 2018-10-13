Mozambique's opposition Renamo party accuses government of electoral fraud

Mozambique’s Renamo opposition on Saturday accused the government of falsifying local election results in several areas, warning that such a move could prompt it to abandon peace talks.

The country went to the polls on October 10 in a key test for the ongoing peace talks between the ruling Frelimo party and Renamo – negotiations which began in 2016 to end three years of violence between government troops and Renamo rebels.

Renamo threatens to break off talks with government – AIM report #Mozambiquehttps://t.co/PEiaVJNBkE pic.twitter.com/W254dMRzD9 — Club of Mozambique (@clubOmozambique) October 13, 2018

“We do not want war but we also do not accept any attempt to change the popular will,” Renamo’s acting leader Ossufo Momade told reporters.

Although the official results have not yet been published, Renamo says the party had been cheated of victory in one major city and three other towns, accusing election officials of tampering with the results.

Mozambican municipal elections results spark off vehement reactions from the main opposition party RENAMO accusing FRELIMO of large and systematic fraud. In Nampula, death threats against the Catholic Radio Encontro, for denouncing fraudulent attempts — Claudio Zuccala (@claudioafrica) October 13, 2018

Partial results from a third of Mozambique’s 53 municipalities, released on Thursday, gave Frelimo a clear lead, although Renamo claims to have won in dozens of areas, including Matulo, the country’s most heavily-populated city.

Wednesday’s vote was the first time Renamo has contested a local election in 10 years, with the party hoping to make a breakthrough ahead of next year’s general elections.

AGENCIES