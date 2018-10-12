Tanzania: Africa's youngest billionaire kidnapped [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The search continues in Tanzania for Africa’s youngest billionaire Mohammed Dewji.
He was kidnapped on October 11, 2018 by unknown gunmen after his early morning workout at a luxury hotel in the capital Dar es Salaam.
