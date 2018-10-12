Mali: Magistrates call for the resignation of PM [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Malian magistrates have been on an unlimited strike since August for more than seventy days over poor pay and poor working conditions.
The government issued a decree on Tuesday, October 9 ordering the striking magistrates to resume their duties.
In response to the government, the country’s two judges’ unions held an extraordinary general meeting on October 10, 2018 and called for the resignation of the Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga, Ministers Tiéna Coulibaly and Racky Talla as well as the resignation of the President of Mali’s Supreme Court, Nouhoum Tapily accusing them for abuse of office.
Mali judges on indefinite strike [The Morning Call]