Italy PM urges investment in 'peaceful' Ethiopia, Horn of Africa

Ethiopia
Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte has called on investors from his country to take advantage of the new wave of peace in the Horn of Africa region.
Conte, who was hosted to a state dinner by Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed, commended the peace deal between Ethiopia and Eritrea, while also applauding the ongoing reforms championed by his host.
State affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported that the two leaders agreed to cooperate in several sectors including infrastructure, investment and trade.
They reportedly also agreed to collaborate in rehabilitating refugees and returnee soldiers.
ReliefWeb, a leading humanitarian information source on global crises and disasters, last month said there has been a spike in Erirean refugees enetering Ethiopia, following the reopening of borders.
During Conte’s two-day working visit, the two countries signed loan and grant agreements worth $25m, Fana reported.
Conte is expected to travel to Eritrea on Friday, where he will meet president Isaias Afwerki.
Italy's Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte will arrive in Asmara, in the mid-morning hours tomorrow, for an official one-day visit. The Prime Minister will discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional/international matters of mutual interest with President Isaias Afwerki. pic.twitter.com/10MvCZ8yBR— Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) 11 octobre 2018
