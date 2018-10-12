Biya congratulates Kabila for Mukwege's Nobel Peace prize

Cameroon president has congratulated his Congolese counterpart following the award of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize to a Congolese national.

Paul Biya in an official telegram almost a week after Dr. Denis Mukwege, was named co-winner of the prize issued a an official telegram to congratulate Kabila.

“My sincere congratulations to H.E. Joseph Kabila Kabange, on the occasion of the award of the Nobel Peace Prize 2018 to Dr. Denis Mukwege,” Biya wrote on Twitter.

The October 9, 2018 telegram saluted Mukwege for his competence and service to humanity. It said the award was an honour for the continent at large. Though Mukwege has had disagreements with Kinshasa on a varied number of issues, Biya’s message described him as a compatriot of Kabila.

Mes sincères félicitations à S.E. Joseph Kabila Kabange, à l'occasion de l’attribution du prix Nobel de la paix 2018 au Dr. DenisMukwege .#PaulBiya #Cameroun pic.twitter.com/muEHtGz6vx — President Paul BIYA (PR_Paul_BIYA) October 10, 2018

The man known as the rape surgeon was awarded along with Nadia Murad for their efforts to end sexual violence as weapon of war.

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict,” the organizers tweeted last Friday, October 5.

He becomes the eleventh African overall to win the prestigious award. The other recipients include former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, ex-Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and activist Leymah Gbowee as well as late Kenyan conservationist Wangari Mathai.

The prize committee described Mukwege as “the foremost, most unifying symbol, both nationally and internationally, of the struggle to end sexual violence in war and armed conflicts.” stressing his mantra that “justice is everyone’s business.”

