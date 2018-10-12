Archbishop Desmond Tutu leaves hospital after two weeks

South African Archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu, 87, returned home on Friday after nearly two weeks in hospital.

The hero of the anti-apartheid struggle, celebrated his 87th birthday last Sunday at the hospital where he was admitted on 27 September, but will be home for the birthday of his wife, Leah Tutu, this weekend, according to a statement from his office which also thanked well-wishers..

He has been suffering from prostate cancer for about 20 years and regularly makes visits to the hospital.

A tireless defender of human rights and close to Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first black president, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his commitment to the segregationist apartheid regime, officially abolished in 1994.

Weakened by the disease, the Arch Bishop’s public appearance has been reduced over the years