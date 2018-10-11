Wool production in Kenya

Business Africa
Kenya, a country that is innovating in wool production, with a sector that is currently expanding rapidly.
With more than 10,000 tons of wool produced each year, Kenya, which already relies on the massive export of its avocados, wants to make the sector a source of employment and an economic pillar. More and more farmers are engaging in sheep farming to boost local production.
