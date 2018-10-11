Tanzania police hunt for kidnappers of billionaire Mohammed Dewji

Police in Tanzania have initiated a countrywide search for a Tanzanian businessman and former member of parliament for the ruling CCM party, who was seized by unidentified men in Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

Mohammed Dewji, the owner and president of the multi-billion dollar revenue Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania Ltd (METL Group), was seized as he arrived for a morning workout at a luxury hotel in the country’s commercial capital.

Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Paul Makonda said the businessman was kidnapped by two men as he entered the hotel.

“They fired a gun and then they opened the gate,” Makonda said, adding that security personnel had started a search for Dewji.

Witnesses, including the guards manning the gate at the hotel, were being questioned, he said.

Dar es Salaam special zone commander said security police around the country, including at airports and all exit points have been put on high alert in the hunt for the abductors.

Wealthy Dewji quit politics in 2015

43-year old Dewji was elected to parliament on the CCM ticket but did not seek re-election to his seat in the 2015 election.

The METL Group has more than 30 factories making consumer products ranging from bicycles and detergents to edible oil and beverages. Other investments cover the agriculture, infrastructure, energy and mobile phone sectors.

The company operates in 11 African nations, mostly in East Africa. Dewji said in 2015 that it had revenues of $2 billion and employed 24,000 people.