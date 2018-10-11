Plans to mechanize agriculture in Africa

Sustainable agricultural mechanization for food self-sufficiency in Africa, this is the new joint plan set up by the African Union and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Doubling agricultural production on the African continent is the joint objective of the African Union and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The SAMA programme, which is based on ten points, aims mainly at eliminating hunger and malnutrition in Africa through new mechanisation techniques.

Santiago Santos Valle, an expert in agricultural engineering and a FAO consultant., for more details.

Entrepreneur turns beetroot into red wine

the success story of Assoumpta Uwamariya, a young Rwandan woman who succeeded in turning beetroot into red wine.

However, when she started the project, Assoumpta Uwamariya was far from imagining the scope of this drink, which contains 18% alcohol and is sold for 8 US dollars.