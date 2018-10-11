Obasanjo backs Atiku ahead of Nigeria's 2019 polls

news
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
Nigeria’s former president Olusegun Obasanjo has backed his then vice president Atiku Abubakar in polls scheduled for February 2019.
Atiku, won the primaries for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, last weekend and is expected to be the strongest chanllenger against incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.
The former veep said on Twitter that he had lunch with his former boss, a sign that the two had buried an acrimonious past to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress, APC.
It was exciting meeting with my former boss and having lunch with him in Abeokuta. pic.twitter.com/FaSN0xDIIS— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 11, 2018
Go to video
Cameroon: Maurice Kamto declares himself winner of presidential election
Go to video
Rwanda pardons Kagame's female opponent jailed in 2013
Go to video
Ethiopian, Eritrean troops to be withdrawn from border: Abiy
Go to video
Deaths recorded as aircraft plunges into South Sudan lake
Go to video
Ethiopia reopens its embassy in Eritrean capital Asmara
Go to video
2018 FIFA best player award: Egypt's Salah listed with Ronaldo, Modric