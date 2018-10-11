Welcome to Africanews

Obasanjo backs Atiku ahead of Nigeria's 2019 polls

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

news

Nigeria’s former president Olusegun Obasanjo has backed his then vice president Atiku Abubakar in polls scheduled for February 2019.

Atiku, won the primaries for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, last weekend and is expected to be the strongest chanllenger against incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.

The former veep said on Twitter that he had lunch with his former boss, a sign that the two had buried an acrimonious past to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

