Francophonie summit opens in Armenia

The 2018 summit of the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF) kicked of on Thursday in Armenia’s capital Yerevan.

The summit was launched in the presence of some 50 international leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ahead of the summit, taxi drivers and police officers prepared themselves by learning French. Their enthusiasm reflects the importance for Armenia in the 17th Summit of the Francophonie

“This is the little manual that is intended for Armenian police officers to help them communicate with guests at the Francophonie Summit. Apart from that we took a three-month course, it was very effective,” said police officer Anahit Petrossian

“I bought the dictionary to learn French words. So I can present the city well at the Francophonie summit,” said taxi driver Vrej Accobian

The Summit has as key on agenda the election of the secretary-general of the multinational body. Among the contenders is Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo. The other contender is incumbent Michaëlle Jean, a Canadian.