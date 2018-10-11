Cameroon bishops warn against election fraud

The conclusions of the observation of the presidential election through Cameroon’s Episcopal Commission for Justice and Peace has denounced flagrant breaches of the provisions of the Electoral Code.

This report signed by Monsignior Samuel Kleda on behalf of the Catholic Church was made public on thursday October 10.

This commission said it deployed 242 observers to 56 of Cameroon’s 58 districts on the day of elections, depicting a huge presence on the ground.

Among these frauds, the Episcopal report highlights “the attempted bribery of one of the observers of the Justice and Peace Commission in a polling station in Maroua in the far north, the banning of access of independent observers to certain polling stations, the installation of polling stations in certain traditional chiefdoms in defiance of the law, the vote attributed to those absent on election day, the failure to make voter cards available to certain potential voters, the presence of duplicates on certain electoral lists”.

The Bishops also regret the fact that voters in the two English-speaking regions in crisis since October 2016 were unable to participate in the vote due to a tense security climate.