Armenia: La Francophonie summit [The Morning Call]

The summit of the International Organisation of the Francophonie kicked off on October 10, 2018 in Yerevan, Armenia and the main focus is on who win the organisation’s top job.

The incumbent Secretary General Michaëlle Jean is seeking a second term but her candidacy received a major blow on Wednesday October 10,2018, after Canada withdrew its support in favour of her candidacy.

According to the Canadian government, it will be electing to support the “consensus” candidate instead. And there appears to be a consensus in favour of Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo, who looks set to take over the leadership of the organisation.