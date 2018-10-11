Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Armenia: La Francophonie summit [The Morning Call]

Armenia: La Francophonie summit [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The summit of the International Organisation of the Francophonie kicked off on October 10, 2018 in Yerevan, Armenia and the main focus is on who win the organisation’s top job.

The incumbent Secretary General Michaëlle Jean is seeking a second term but her candidacy received a major blow on Wednesday October 10,2018, after Canada withdrew its support in favour of her candidacy.

According to the Canadian government, it will be electing to support the “consensus” candidate instead. And there appears to be a consensus in favour of Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo, who looks set to take over the leadership of the organisation.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..