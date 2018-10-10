Welcome to Africanews

Pope Francis to visit Madagascar in 2019

Pope Francis to visit Madagascar in 2019

Madagascar

Pope Francis will visit the African island nation of Madagascar next year, a cardinal from the country said on Tuesday.

Cardinal Désiré Tsarahazana, the archbishop of Toamasina, made the announcement at a news conference about a worldwide meeting of bishops, known as a synod, at which he is a participant.

He did not say when the visit would take place but a Vatican spokesman said preparations were “well under way”.

The pope told Reuters in June that Madagascar was among the countries he wanted to visit in 2019.

REUTERS

