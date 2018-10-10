Pope Francis to visit Madagascar in 2019

Madagascar
Pope Francis will visit the African island nation of Madagascar next year, a cardinal from the country said on Tuesday.
Cardinal Désiré Tsarahazana, the archbishop of Toamasina, made the announcement at a news conference about a worldwide meeting of bishops, known as a synod, at which he is a participant.
He did not say when the visit would take place but a Vatican spokesman said preparations were “well under way”.
The pope told Reuters in June that Madagascar was among the countries he wanted to visit in 2019.
REUTERS
04:35
US sets up agency for development in Africa [The Morning Call]
Go to video
'First Lady represented America very well': Trump summarises Melania trip
01:49
Recap: Melania Trump started her African tour in Ghana [No Comment]
01:32
African women reluctant to embrace #MeToo
00:45
Melania Trump visits elephant orphanage in Kenya.
Go to video
DR Congo surgeon Denis Mukwege wins 2018 Nobel Peace Prize