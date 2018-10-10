Update: Bus accident in Kenya claims at least 50 lives

At least 40 people have died in Kenya as a result of a bus accident as they were travelling from the capital Nairobi to the Western town of Kisumu.

A police officer, OCS Charles Ocharo of the Fort Tenan area where the accident happened on Wednesday morning, said the bus veered off a flyover, and rolled several times, according to Citizen TV.

Nation Media, another local news channel reported that Kericho County Police Commander James Mogera said the death toll from the 67-seater bus, could rise from 49.

At least 10 injured people have been reportedly rushed to local hospitals in the area, while children under the age of five are some of the victims who perished in the accident.

Kenyans angry at transport regulators

Kenyans on social media, have called out the transport regulators for failing to rein in road accidents, considering that the accident scene is a known black spot that has registered almost 10 accidents this year.

It is less than 2 weeks since 11 Kenyas were killed in a road accident near Gilgil and now at least 40 have been killed at Fort Tenan…..may their souls rest in peace. — JOloo (@oloojl) 10 octobre 2018

Am disturbed on the matter of accidents that have kept on claiming lives on our roads. Kenya is losing it's people on road carnages that can be prevented. The deaths are due to human error. It's time that the drivers using our highways now be thoroughly investigated, — PONCIANO ODONGO ODIE (@odponciano) 10 octobre 2018

JamesMacharia_ TransportKE ntsa_kenya NPSOfficial_KE how many more have to die for you to stop this madness on our roads? There is a news item on an accident everyday on our news. But for you, all is well. — Trademark ent (@kinyamukiu) 10 octobre 2018

Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta used his official Twitter account to condole with the victims of the accident.

He urged drivers to ‘always exercise caution to avoid such catastrophic incident’, saying action will be taken after investigations into the cause of the accident are completed.

‘‘As authorities investigate the cause of the accident with a view of taking action, I would like to remind drivers to always exercise caution to avoid such catastrophic incident,’‘ tweeted Kenyatta.