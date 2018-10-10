Benin initiates plans to curb child trafficking [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The republic of Benin has initiated a plan to partner with Gabon in order to fight the illegal trafficking of children. In a government cabinet meeting on wednesday 3rd of October 2018, government ministers discussed the signing of this agreement hinging it on a keen desire to end child trafficking within the country and comply with international conventions.
