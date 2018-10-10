Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Benin initiates plans to curb child trafficking [The Morning Call]

Benin initiates plans to curb child trafficking [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The republic of Benin has initiated a plan to partner with Gabon in order to fight the illegal trafficking of children. In a government cabinet meeting on wednesday 3rd of October 2018, government ministers discussed the signing of this agreement hinging it on a keen desire to end child trafficking within the country and comply with international conventions.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..