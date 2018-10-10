"12 years left to limit climate change catastrophe"- UN [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The subject of climate change is on the international front burner. The world’s leading climate scientists have warned there is only a dozen years for global warming to be kept to a maximum of 1.5C beyond which even half a degree will significantly worsen the risks of drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people.
01:09
Landmark UN report warns time to tackle global warming running out
01:01
DRC election: UN calls for dialogue
06:42
UN special envoy speaks on issues facing the Great Lakes region [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Investigate atrocities in Anglophone Cameroon: U.N. genocide expert
Go to video
Eritrea makes forthright demand for lifting of UN sanctions
Go to video
Full List: African representatives who spoke at the 73rd UNGA