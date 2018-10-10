Welcome to Africanews

"12 years left to limit climate change catastrophe"- UN [The Morning Call]

"12 years left to limit climate change catastrophe"- UN [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The subject of climate change is on the international front burner. The world’s leading climate scientists have warned there is only a dozen years for global warming to be kept to a maximum of 1.5C beyond which even half a degree will significantly worsen the risks of drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

