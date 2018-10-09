Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

US sets up agency for development in Africa [The Morning Call]

US sets up agency for development in Africa [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Washington has set up an agency dedicated to renewed efforts aimed at contributing to the development of the African continent. Created under the ‘Build Act’, the US Senate approved the act with a majority vote of 93 to 6.
Now, this has been described by some analysts as the US response to China’s growing influence in Africa, especially since the act would see the creation of a financial institution- International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC).

So, what does the ‘Build Act’ entail? When does it commence and of what impact would it make? Dante Alighieri Disparte is the founder and CEO of Risk Cooperative based in Washington DC USA.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..