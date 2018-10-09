French Defence Minister visits Chad

The G5 Sahel joint counter-terrorism force is to launch three operations in coming weeks, this is according to French Defence Minister Florence Parly.

During her two-day visit to Chad, Parly noted that the counter-terrorism’s three zones of operation are the Mali-Mauritania border; the border region between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger; and the Niger-Chad border.

She also addressed the soldiers of the Barkhane force deployed in N’Djamena and highlighted the contribution of this force alongside national forces fighting terrorism.

We can count on our European and American allies, on the Minusma

“Barkhane, it is France that fights terrorism at its source, and in this fight, we are not alone. We can count on our European and American allies, on the Minusma, as well as on local forces, including the joint force of the G5,” Parly emphasized.

Despite the presence of the the force, terrorist attacks in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso are multiplying and spreading to other neighbouring countries. The French Minister wants to count on the participation of her allies to succeed in taming this extremist force.

The G5 Sahel, comprised of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, was launched in 2014 to improve cooperation on development and security in West Africa.