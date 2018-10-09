Welcome to Africanews

Election campaigning begins in Madagascar

Madagascar’s election campaign has officially started with 36 presidential hopefuls ahead of the November 7 vote.

Among the candidates are three recent presidents Andry Rajoelina, Marc Ravalomanana and Hery Rajaonarimampianina, the big favourites for the election.

“I am convinced that in a month and a half, we will write a new story for Madagascar,” said Rajoelina.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent in the first round, a second round of voting will be held on December 19.

The November vote comes after an outbreak of protests that forced President Rajaonarimampianina to accept the formation of a “consensus” government tasked with organising a fresh poll.

The island’s latest political crisis was sparked in April by a legal amendment that would have prevented Ravalomanana from standing for office.

“I really trust in our victory. You are proof that Antananarivo is ours,” said Ravalomanana.

