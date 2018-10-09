Election campaigning begins in Madagascar

Madagascar
Madagascar’s election campaign has officially started with 36 presidential hopefuls ahead of the November 7 vote.
Among the candidates are three recent presidents Andry Rajoelina, Marc Ravalomanana and Hery Rajaonarimampianina, the big favourites for the election.
“I am convinced that in a month and a half, we will write a new story for Madagascar,” said Rajoelina.
I really trust in our victory. You are proof that Antananarivo is ours
If no candidate receives more than 50 percent in the first round, a second round of voting will be held on December 19.
The November vote comes after an outbreak of protests that forced President Rajaonarimampianina to accept the formation of a “consensus” government tasked with organising a fresh poll.
The island’s latest political crisis was sparked in April by a legal amendment that would have prevented Ravalomanana from standing for office.
“I really trust in our victory. You are proof that Antananarivo is ours,” said Ravalomanana.
Go to video
Tanzania's Magufuli explains why he skipped U.N. General Assembly
01:16
Cameroon Presidentials: Eto'o, Song endorse Biya
Go to video
Will Ethiopia's ruling coalition endorse Abiy's leadership and reforms?
01:03
Former Benin president, Nicephore Soglo criticises gov't.
Go to video
Is Mugisha Muntu quitting Uganda's leading opposition party?
Go to video
Bobi Wine says Museveni's statements implicate him on torture