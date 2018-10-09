Diagnosing Parkinson's disease with a smartphone

The Morning Call
On this edition of Sci-Tech, we tackle elderly health and care. We tell you how a smartphone can be used to diagnose Parkinson’s disease. Globally, more than 300,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s every year and the smartphone is revolutionzing the way the disease is detected. It does so with 85% accuracy.
