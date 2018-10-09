Cameroon's opposition candidate claims election win [The Morning Call]

As Cameroon electoral workers count votes from Sunday’s election, an opposition candidate Maurice Kamto has claimed victory. On Monday, he declared ‘we have achieved our goal’.

Greeted by screams from his supporters as he made the announcement, Kamto, who leads the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC), called on President Paul Biya to hand over power peacefully.

His declaration defies warnings from the electoral commission that only the Constitutional Council can legally announce the winner of the presidential race.