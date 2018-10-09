Cameroon govt dismisses 'irresponsible' Kamto's illegal declaration

The Cameroon government has dismissed claims by presidential aspirant Maurice Kamto that he had won the October 7 polls, state broadcaster CRTV reported late Monday.

Barely twenty-four hours after the close of polls, the 64-year-old former minister addressed a press conference in Yaounde claiming he had won a decisive victory after hitting a “penalty kick.”

But Information Minister, Issa Tchiroma Bakary is quoted by CRTV as not just dismissing but also cautioning Kamto against the illegal and lawless usurping of a constitutional duty of a state agency.

Referring to Kamto’s profession as a lawyer, the minister said he wondered how a person who understood the rules of the game will make an irresponsible outing.

“The Constitutional Council is the only authority to give results in the presidential election. Anyone who wants to destabilize Cameroon will meet the full force of the law.

“Any claim must be preceded by a compliance with the LAW. You cannot without presenting concrete arguments claim that you are the winner. Anyone who wants to destabilize Cameroon will not face the gendarmerie (paramilitary) or the police but the people.

“Let’s be vigilant, let us be the jealous guardians of our inheritance which is peace. Our nation is at peace and we must preserve it. Protect what exists, we will not accept to see our women bundle in the streets because of the selfishness of some people,” the minister added.

A number of key political actors including the main opposition Social Democratic Front’s candidate Joshua Osih, have dismissed Kamto’s declaration asking followers to continue to guard the ballots to avert rigging by the incumbent.