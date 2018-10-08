Welcome to Africanews

UN special envoy speak about issues facing the Great Lakes region [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Heads of State of the Great Lakes Region will meet today in Kampala, Uganda, under the auspices of the United Nations. The goal according to the special envoy of the Secretary General of the UN in the region, Saïd Djinnit, is to offer a unique platform to discuss the underlying problems confronting them.

Our correspondent Herman Houngbo, spoke with Said Djinnit in New york about a number of issues that included DRC’s upcoming elections in December.

