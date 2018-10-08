Welcome to Africanews

The Chinese influence in Zambia [This is Culture]

The Chinese influence in Zambia [This is Culture]

The recent publication of a newspaper article in Mandarin in Zambia continues to spark controversy across the country. The Zambian government claims the move was a business decision to attract the Chinese readership and advertising.

And maybe to take you back a little of the incident that occurred in Kenya in September when a Chinese national insulted Kenyans and even President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The man was deported but the video that went viral on social media raises concerns of the Chinese attitudes towards Africans and their influence on the continent.

We also pay tribute to French-Armenian singer and actor Charles Aznavour who away at the age of 94. He was described as the French Sinatra and was best known for his ballads She and La Boheme. His performing career spanned eight decades and he sold more than 180 million records. He was also one of France’s most recognized faces abroad.

