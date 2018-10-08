Welcome to Africanews

DRC: Kabila meets UN Security Council

Democratic Republic Of Congo

President Joseph Kabila received 15 members of the UN Security Council over the weekend; at the end of their 5-day visit to the DRC, amidst palpable tensions between the Congolese authorities and the intergovernmental organization.

This meeting was an opportunity for the United Nations envoys to take stock of the ongoing electoral process.

Its objective is to support the Democratic Republic of Congo in holding credible elections on 23 December.

French Ambassador to the United Nations, François Delattre said, “We have expressed the Council’s willingness to support the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the path to peace, stability and prosperity. The elections of 23 December mark a historic opportunity on this path.”

Earlier in the day, the 15 members of the UN met with the opposition, which asked them not to “give in to the blackmail of the sovereignty of Joseph Kabila’s government”.

However, the Congolese Head of State had not commented on it by the close of the meeting.

