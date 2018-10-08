DRC election: UN calls for dialogue

The UN Security Council has called for dialogue on the electoral process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, at the close of their five-day visit to the Central African nation.

For two days, the 15 ambassadors met all the actors involved in the electoral process in the DRC to discuss stakes in the December 23 polls.

They deliberated on the voting machine which has brought controversy in the country. The French Ambassador to the United Nations thus called for consultation.

“To be perfectly clear, yes, the issue of voting machines was naturally raised. As far as we are concerned, we have recalled the position of the Security Council and called through dialogue to find ways to achieve the broadest possible consensus,” said François Delattre, French Ambassador to the United Nations.

Lauding it for progress, he stressed “the importance of additional steps to build confidence” before the elections. He also urged the Congolese electoral commission to be transparent.