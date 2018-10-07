Nigeria ex-veep Atiku to lead main opposition PDP into 2019 polls

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Nigeria’s former vice-president Atiku Abubakar will be facing Muhammadu Buhari in presidential polls slated for February 2019.

Atiku on Sunday clinched the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ticket at a congress held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He beat off competition from Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Senate President Bukola Saraki and others. Atiku polled over 1,500 votes as against closest contender Tambuwal who got 693 votes.

The top five candidates were as follows: Atiku 1,532 votes, Tambuwal 693, Saraki 317, Kwankwaso: 158 and Ahmed Dankwambo 111.

“PDP, thank you for choosing me. This is a victory for all of us. The task to get Nigeria working again starts now,” said in a tweet shortly after he was declared winner.