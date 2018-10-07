Mrs. Buhari knocks Nigeria ruling APC over impunity, manipulation

Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has censured the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, over what she says was the rule by impunity and manipulation.

In a series of tweets posted on Sunday morning, Mrs. Buhari slammed the fact that lopsided party structures continued to muscle aspirants unfairly out of primaries.

She rallied supporters to rise against impunity within the party and to make demands of basic amenities from aspirants.

All Progressives Congress being a party whose cardinal principle is change and headed by a comrade/ activist whose main concern is for the common man, yet, such impunity could take place under its watch.

Her comments come barley twenty-four hours after her husband was affirmed as the APC candidate for presidential polls slated for February 2019. Buhari will face ex-veep Atiku Abubakar who is leading the main opposition PDP.

Aisha Buhari’s full message

It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on Election Day, these forms were bought at exorbitant prices.

Many others contested and yet had their result delayed. Fully knowing that AUTOMATIC tickets have been given to other people.

Given this development one will not hesitate than DISSOCIATE from such unfairness, be neutral and speak for the voiceless.

It is important for the populace to rise against impunity and for voters to demand from aspirants to be committed to the provision of basic amenities such as: 1. Potable drinking water

2. Basic health care ( Primary Health Care centers)

3. Education within conducive & appropriate learning environments.

Let us vote wisely! LONG LIVE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA!