Cameroon opposition coalition grows with hours to key vote

The opposition coalition in Cameroon has grown with barely hours to the opening of vote across the central African country. The latest to join the two-party coalition is Serge Espoir Matomba, leader of the PURS.

News of his decision to step down in support of former minister Maurice Kamto had been expected through the better part of Saturday but was firmed up in the evening.

Twenty-four hours prior, Akere Muna had announced that his party hand entered an alliance with Kamto with the view of presenting a united front. The current development means that even though nine candidates are on the ballot, there are six aspirants to choose from.

Incumbent Paul Biya is facing a stiff challenge to his over three-decades in charge. The coalition has come late in the day but some political watchers say it could prove crucial.