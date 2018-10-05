Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Togo: women group protest against sexual violence [The Morning Call]

Togo: women group protest against sexual violence [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

A protest against sexual violence took place on Thursday in Lome, Togo’s capital city. The protesters made their way to the Ministry of Social Action and the Advancement of Women Against Rape, calling for more action on sexual violence against women.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..