Thousands flee Cameroon's anglophone regions ahead presidential [The Morning Call]

This sunday, Cameroonians go to the polls. The country’s 10 regions will vote in a presidential election that could end the long-running leadership of Paul Biya, who has been in office since 1982. He was in fact prime minister in the seven years before that.

But there is some concern. Separatists in Cameroon’s troubled English-speaking minority regions have threatened a showdown. Now, the result of that threat- thousands of people in the region are fleeing ahead of Sunday’s election.