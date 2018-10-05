Thousands flee Cameroon's anglophone regions ahead presidential [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
This sunday, Cameroonians go to the polls. The country’s 10 regions will vote in a presidential election that could end the long-running leadership of Paul Biya, who has been in office since 1982. He was in fact prime minister in the seven years before that.
But there is some concern. Separatists in Cameroon’s troubled English-speaking minority regions have threatened a showdown. Now, the result of that threat- thousands of people in the region are fleeing ahead of Sunday’s election.
Go to video
Ethiopia's ruling EPRDF re-elects PM Abiy Ahmed as leader
Go to video
Cameroon govt urged to initiate dialogue and end ongoing crisis
Go to video
DRC lawyers want EU sanctions against Kabila's candidate lifted
Go to video
Former Al-Shabaab deputy leader to seek elected office
Go to video
Governor of Nigeria's Lagos state flops in re-election bid
02:09
Cameroonian politicians use social media to woo voters