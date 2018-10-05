Skip to main content
Welcome to Africanews
Please select your experience
">
En
Fr
Pics of the day
Join us
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
africa Elections
Live
weather
Close
Watch Live
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
africa Elections
Weather
55 minutes ago
DR Congo surgeon Denis Mukwege wins 2018 Nobel Peace Prize
Breaking News
Close
Pics of the day
just in
Pics of the day, October 4, 2018
1 hour ago
Africanews samples the pictures of the day’s news.
More about
World Tour
pictures
up next
Pics of the day, October 3, 2018
Pics of the day, October 2, 2018
Pics of the day, October 1, 2018
Pics of the day, September 27, 2018
Pics of the day, September 26, 2018
Pics of the day, September 25, 2018
More from Pics of the day
00:59
Pics of the day, October 4, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 3, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 2, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 1, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 27, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 26, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 25, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 20, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 19, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 18, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 17, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 13, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 12, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 11, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 10, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 6, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 5, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 4, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 4, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 30, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 29, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 28, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 27, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 23, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 22, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 21, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 20, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 16, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 15, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 13, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 9, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 8, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 7, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 6, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 2, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 1, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 31, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 30, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 26, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 25, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 24, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 23, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 19, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 18, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 17, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 16, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 12, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 11, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 10, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 9, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, June 5, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, June 4, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 3, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 2, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, June 28, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, June 27, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, June 26, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, June 25, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, June 21, 2018.
00:59
Pics of the day, June 20, 2018
By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our
Cookies policy page
..
Ok
Pics of the day, October 4, 2018
Africanews samples the pictures of the day’s news.
up next
Pics of the day, October 3, 2018
Pics of the day, October 2, 2018
Pics of the day, October 1, 2018
Pics of the day, September 27, 2018
Pics of the day, September 26, 2018
Pics of the day, September 25, 2018
More from Pics of the day
00:59
Pics of the day, October 4, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 3, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 2, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 1, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 27, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 26, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 25, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 20, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 19, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 18, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 17, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 13, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 12, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 11, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 10, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 6, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 5, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 4, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 4, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 30, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 29, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 28, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 27, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 23, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 22, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 21, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 20, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 16, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 15, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 13, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 9, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 8, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 7, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 6, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 2, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 1, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 31, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 30, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 26, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 25, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 24, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 23, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 19, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 18, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 17, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 16, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 12, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 11, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 10, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 9, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, June 5, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, June 4, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 3, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, July 2, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, June 28, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, June 27, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, June 26, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, June 25, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, June 21, 2018.
00:59
Pics of the day, June 20, 2018