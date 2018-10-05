Indonesia: Time running out for quake survivors [International Edition]

In this week’s International Edition. The death toll in Indonesia’s twin earthquake and tsunami disaster has climbed to more than 1,400 as the humanitarian crisis in Sulawesi continues to worsen with time running out to rescue survivors.

In Italy, a mayor who has won acclaim from around the world for accepting and integrating migrants has been arrested and accused of encouraging illegal immigration.

In sports, another blow for Christiano Ronaldo. He has been left out of the Portugal squad for their upcoming international matches after an investigation into rape allegations.

These are some of the stories retracing the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa