Zambian govt newspaper publishes in Chinese Mandarin [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

On Tuesday morning, patrons of Zambia’s state-owned newspaper, Times of Zambia, found more than the usual English they expected in their copies. The paper had published an article in Mandarin – the official language for all of China. The Chinese article in question was titled ‘We’ve still got it’.

With us is our colleague Ronald Kato. Ronald is a fellow of the China Africa Press centre.

The Morning Call is about you.

