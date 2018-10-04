Madagascar defends plan to audit, sell its precious wood [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Madagascar has defended its project of auditing and selling its stocks of precious wood. Known for its precious rosewood trees, the country’s officials gave its argument at the 70th Standing Committee’s meeting of CITES (convention on International Trade in Endangered Wild Fauna and Flora Species).
Rich in biodiversity, the rainforests of Atsinanana, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is believed to shelter some of the world’s most intact forests and unique ecosystems. But this property is placed on the list of sites in danger of UNESCO, as illegal mining, lemur poaching, and the illegal overexploitation of precious wood impact it.
Go to video
Over 200,000 bags of Somalia charcoal smuggled to Iraq
Go to video
South Africa rhino poaching drops significantly
06:17
Africa enviroment partnership forum opens in Nairobi [The Morning Call]
00:29
Nigerians take part in drive to clean up ocean on World Cleanup Day [No Comment]
05:17
Death of 11 black rhinos: combating wildlife poaching in Kenya
Go to video
Cameroon police operation nets over 700kg of pangolin scales