Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Cameroon elections boss asks displaced, refugees to return to vote

Cameroon elections boss asks displaced, refugees to return to vote
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Cameroon

Chairman of Elections Cameroon, ELECAM, the country’s main elections body, Enow Abrams Egbe, has asked displaced people and refugees in Nigeria to return to their respective areas to participate in upcoming presidential elections.

The ELECAM boss also confirmed that all necessary materials and security arrangements had been dispatched to all sub-divisions ahead of the October 7 vote.

He was speaking on Wednesday during a meeting of top ELECAM members in the capital, Yaounde. He stressed that all arrangements had been made for voting to take place in restive Anglophone regions.

The security crisis in the North-West and South-West regions has led to internal displacements and a refugee crisis that has seen people fleeing violence cross into Nigeria.

The United Nations refugee agency has put the number of displaced in the thousands.

Reports indicate that opposition leaders have maintained that millions of English speaking Cameroonians will not be able to vote in their own hometown due to security threats; advancing that even authorities are finding it difficult guaranteeing their own safety.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..