Cameroon: Africa in miniature [Travel]

In this week’s Travel segment we explore Cameroon.
Known as “Africa in miniature,” the Republic of Cameroon is a vast ethnic and linguistic jigsaw with both Francophone and Anglophone regions. Cameroon also boasts some of the richest and most diverse wildlife in the continent.
Its tourism industry continues to blossom, taking advantage of the country’s natural treasures.
Elayne Wangalwa spoke to Chantal Lewat the National President of the Hotel Industries and Tourism Employer’s Federation on what steps the government is and can undertake to ensure this becomes a reality. Take a listen.
