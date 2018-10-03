The importance of Melania Trump's visit to Africa [The Morning Call]

Melania Trump has opened her first big solo international trip as U.S first lady. The trip, her team says is aimed to promote child welfare during a five-day tour of Africa.

She arrived in Ghana Tuesday morning and was received by her host Rebecca Akufo Addo, the Ghanaian first lady. Trump then headed to a baby clinic at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital where she passed out teddy bears wrapped in blankets.

Now, what her husband Donald Trump allegedly said recently about the continent may not be forgotten so soon. But then we are talking about his wife Melania here.

So, how important is this trip really? We have with us from Washington DC, US and international affairs analyst Calvin Dark.