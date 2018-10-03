The importance of Melania Trump's visit to Africa [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Melania Trump has opened her first big solo international trip as U.S first lady. The trip, her team says is aimed to promote child welfare during a five-day tour of Africa.
She arrived in Ghana Tuesday morning and was received by her host Rebecca Akufo Addo, the Ghanaian first lady. Trump then headed to a baby clinic at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital where she passed out teddy bears wrapped in blankets.
Now, what her husband Donald Trump allegedly said recently about the continent may not be forgotten so soon. But then we are talking about his wife Melania here.
So, how important is this trip really? We have with us from Washington DC, US and international affairs analyst Calvin Dark.
Go to video
US First lady Melania Trump departs for trip to 'beautiful Africa'
01:34
Melania trump reveals countries on African tour
Go to video
Photos: African First Ladies continue AIDS advocacy on sidelines of UNGA
Go to video
Ghana pastor fined $2400 for flogging young lovers in 2016
Go to video
Mrs. Trump's Africa visit destinations: Kenya, Ghana, Malawi, Egypt
Go to video
Ghana agrees to support U.S. plans to deport citizens